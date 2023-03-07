Marlene Scepaniak, 88-year-old resident of Upsala, MN, died March 5, 2023 after a brief battle with glioblastoma, at Upsala Senior Living.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 13, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Upsala with Father David Grundman officiating. A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 12, from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Upsala and from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Monday at the church. Burial will be at St. Hedwig's Cemetery in Holdingford.
Marlene Frances Scepaniak was born on July 2, 1934, in St. Cloud, MN; she was adopted by George and Clara (Hadrich) Rapp. She attended school in Holdingford and graduated from Holdingford High School. Marlene graduated from St. Cloud State University in 1954 with a degree in Elementary Education; she went on to earn a degree in Special Education.
She married James Scepaniak on November 25, 1954 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Holdingford. Marlene and James first lived in St. Cloud, moved to Holdingford in the late 1950's, and bought a farm near Upsala in 1963. Marlene lived at the farm until December of 2022, when she moved to Upsala Senior Living.
Marlene taught elementary school in Circle Pines, MN, for one year. Beginning in 1955, she taught for many years in rural country schools. Marlene taught Special Education for 21 years, and first grade for 5 years in Holdingford. Marlene retired in 1993 after 39 years of teaching.
Marlene crocheted many intricate doilies and enjoyed quilting with her quilting group. She liked to read, play cards, do puzzles, and was a Jeopardy whiz. She was faithful in praying the Rosary. Most of all, she loved her family. Marlene was a longtime member of St. Hedwig's Catholic Church in Holdingford and was a current member of St. Mary's Parish in Upsala.
Marlene is survived by her children: Tom (Eda) Scepaniak of Bowlus, Jane (Rich) Stiller of Swanville, Mary Jo (Mike) Peterson of Upsala; grandchildren: Jared, Shannon, Rachel, Rebecca, Nick, Laura, Danielle, Kelsey, Jack, Aaron; great-grandchildren: Madison, Cassidy, Cienna, Emma, Lucy, Addie, Levi, Hailey, Cohen, Leah, Noah, Myra, Hudson; and brother John (Joann) Zumwalde of Arlington, VA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son Timothy.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Celebrating the Life and Cherishing the Memory of Marlene.
