Marlene Scepaniak, 88-year-old resident of Upsala, MN, died March 5, 2023 after a brief battle with glioblastoma, at Upsala Senior Living.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 13, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Upsala with Father David Grundman officiating. A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 12, from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Upsala and from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Monday at the church. Burial will be at St. Hedwig's Cemetery in Holdingford.

