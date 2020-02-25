Marlene A. Nicholson, 79 of Mankato, passed away February 23, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus in Rochester. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Mankato with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Mankato. Mankato Mortuary is assisting the family. Marlene was born September 5, 1940 to Conrad and Laura (Langer) Stangl in Pierz, Minnesota. She graduated from Pierz Memorial High School in 1958. She attended St. Cloud State University and received her nursing degree in 1961. On June 16, 1962, Marlene married Ronald Nicholson at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pierz. Together they raised three children. In 1964, they moved to Mankato. Marlene worked many years as a homemaker and did bookwork for the family businesses, Around the Clock Laundromat and Ron’s Auto Sales. In her free time, Marlene enjoyed reading, traveling, caring for and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Marlene is survived by her husband, Ron of 57 years; children, John (Beth Griffis) Nicholson, Jeff Nicholson, and Debbie (Dave) Winch; grandchildren, Sara, Melissa, Cindy, and Travis; siblings, Danny Stangl and Mary Ellen (Jim) Wilde. She is preceded in death by her parents; and sister-in-law, Bernadette Stangl.
