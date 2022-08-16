Marlene A. Dubla, 86 year old resident of Little Falls, MN passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. Visitation held from 9 to 11 a.m., on Tuesday at the church. Caring for Marlene and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Marlene Ann Wludarski was born on September 2, 1935, in Little Falls, MN to the late Frank and Ann (Piekarski) Wludarski. She was united in marriage to John Dubla on May 22, 1954, in Morrison County. They had four beautiful children, Debbie (Ron) Dubla, Tim Dubla, Mary "Cha Cha" (Brian) Mason and Jenny (Duane) Eiynk. Marlene loved everything and anything sports. Softball and bowling were her biggest passions, and you could find her watching golf almost any day. In her bowling prime, she was part of the 600 Club. Later in life, when her grandchildren came, her passions changed. Her grandchildren meant everything to her. Over the years, she took them on many memorable adventures. She made every effort possible to spend time with her granddaughter Jessica in Arizona, and her other three granddaughters, Amber, Cheyanne, and Sadie, down the road in Royalton, MN. In 2018, and again in 2021, Marlene was blessed by her granddaughter Jessica, and her husband, Derrick Grant, and became a great-grandma. She loved Decland and Daelynn with everything in her heart. When she wasn't with her grandchildren or great-grandchildren, you could always find her with her lovable sister, Janice. They enjoyed many shopping trips and winning at the casino. Marlene will be very dearly missed and her love and memory will be carried on through her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents, Frank and Ann Wludarski, brother, Roger Wardarski; sister, Lorraine Vosen; daughter, Mary "Cha Cha" Mason; grandson, Dalton Eiynk, and brother-in-law, James Coverston.
