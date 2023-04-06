Mark Jon Weinand, 67-year-old resident of Royalton, MN, died Tuesday, April 4 at St. Gabriel Hospital in Little Falls.

Celebration of Life Service held on Tuesday, April 11 at 1 p.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A time of gathering for family and friends held from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service on Tuesday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.