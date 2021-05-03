Mark Allen Thomas was born September 27, 1951 to Dorothy (Ward) and Arnold Thomas. He passed away at his home on April 30, 2021. A public visitation will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church in Foreston on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. A private memorial service will be held for family. Mark was born in Graceville, MN, but grew up north of Pierz. For the past 37 years, he has made his home in Foreston. He held various roles in the dairy industry including working at the Foreston Creamery, Little Rock Creamery, and Pierz Co-op. For the last 10 years of his career until retirement in 2014, he was a salesman for Form A Feed. He truly enjoyed his career and it never felt like work to him. He spent 22 years as a volunteer firefighter with the Foreston Fire Department. He also served several terms on the Foreston City Council. He loved ice fishing, hunting, socializing at the local tavern, motorcycling, playing guitar, agate collecting and of course, his Minnesota Vikings. Mark was adventurous and always ready for the next great adventure. He was outgoing and made friends easily. If you were his friend, you were his friend for life. He was always ready with a good joke to share with you. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him. He is survived by his children, Kristine (Mark) Levandowski of Sartell, MN and Scott Thomas of Foreston, MN; his grandson Hunter Gronewold of Ormsby, MN; and his beloved faithful companion, Rascal; his mother, Dorothy Thomas; sister, Mary (Butch) Parent; brothers Mike (Sharon) Thomas, Marvin (Valerie) Thomas, and Tim (Mary) Thomas as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Arnold Thomas.
