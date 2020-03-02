Mark Schumer, age 49 of Gilman, passed away March 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Foley Funeral Home with Parish Prayers at 4 p.m. followed by The Gilman Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church on Thursday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home. Mark James Schumer was born January 10, 1971 in Little Falls, Minnesota to Joseph and Elaine (Sanoski) Schumer. He graduated from Upsala High School and the College of St. Scholastica. He married Annette Gapinski on August 20, 1994 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Mark worked as a police officer for the city of Eden Valley and was self employed as a collection agent for several years. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, enjoyed playing cards and was always playing practical jokes on his nieces and nephews. He was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and the Gilman Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his wife, Annette of Gilman; children, Michael of St. Cloud, Christopher of St. Cloud, David of Gilman and Alicia of Gilman; father, Joseph Schumer of Upsala as well as brothers and sisters, Pat (Lynn) of Shoreview, Marvin (Gayle) of Big Lake, Tim (Anita) of Oklahoma, Steve (Laurie) of Manvel, ND, Shelly Schumer of Upsala, Rob of Upsala, Al of St. Cloud and Sherry Schumer of Little Falls. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elaine.
