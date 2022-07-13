Mark Richard Medley, 60-year-old resident of Randall, MN, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at his residence.
Memorial Mass held at 11 AM on Friday, July 15, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church in Randall, with Father Tim Wenzel officiating. Visitation held from 4 PM to 7 PM on Thursday at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN, and from 10 AM to 11 AM Friday at the church. Prayer Service held at 6:30 PM on Thursday.
Mark Richard Medley was born on May 22, 1962 in Hopkins, MN to Richard and Jean Medley. He grew up there and attended the Hopkins schools, before the family moved to the Staples/Motley area and Mark graduated from Staples High School. Mark was united in marriage to Joyce Wozniak on October 4, 1997 at Bingo Park in Randall, MN. Mark was a welder and he worked at Falls Fabricating. He also worked at Casey's Convenience Store.
Mark loved the outdoors, going camping and snowmobiling with his family, as well as being an avid fisherman during both summer and in winter. He enjoyed the companionship of his dog, PJ, and was saddened when he passed away.
Mark will be dearly missed by his wife, Joyce; daughters, Brooke Medley and Jacquie Williams; sister, Gloria Medley; brother, Kyle Medley; and two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Medley.
Honorary Bearers are Gloria Medley, Kyle Medley, Jerome Wozniak, Jr., Jeff Wozniak, Jesse Wozniak, and Josh Wozniak.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.