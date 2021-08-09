Mark Kociemba, 88, of St. Anna, passed away August 6, 2021, at CentraCare Health, Melrose from AML (cancer). Mark was born to Valentine and Mary (Dobis) Kociemba, April 23, 1933. He married Rose Marie Czech on October 20, 1952, in Holdingford, and together they operated a dairy farm until 1991. Mark worked at Franklin Manufacturing, did construction work, repaired small engines and tractor tires, and was a ‘Jack of All Trades.’ Mark was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, served on the Holdingford Township Board for 46 years, was a member of St. Anna Sportsman’s Club, as well as loved bingo calling at the church bazaar. He was also an avid all-season fisherman. Funeral Services will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna, on Friday, August 13 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Holdingford, Thursday, August 12 from 4-8 p.m., as well as Friday, from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Survivors include daughters, Marsha (John) Rakotz of St. Frances, Marlys (Ron) Kaiser of Elmdale, Marlene (Myron) Skroch of St. Wendel; 17 grandkids; 34 great-grandkids; one great-great grandchild; sisters, Marcella Fossen, Bernadette (Phil) Kociemba; sisters-in-law, Hilda Kociemba, Louise Kociemba; daughter-in-law, Ardith Kociemba. He was preceded in death by parents; his wife, Rose Marie; sisters, Pauline (Bill) Evens, Bridget (Cyril) Kuklok; brothers, Alois Kociemba, Steve Kociemba; brother-in-law, Jerry Fassen; son, Mark Kociemba (May 24, 2020); great-grandson, Case Kaiser.
