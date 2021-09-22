Mark Jarvis, 50-year-old resident of Big Lake, formerly of Little Falls, died Saturday, September 18, 2021 at United Hospital in St. Paul. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 1, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at the Bingo Park Building in Randall. Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Mark. Mark James Jarvis was born on January 10, 1971 in Little Falls to James and Sharon (Hendrickson) Jarvis. He grew up in the Little Falls area and attended school. Mark graduated with the Little Falls class of 1990. He worked as an arborist for most of his life. He was recently working for Custom Quality Tree Care. He loved fishing with his family. Mark enjoyed tinkering, riding dirt bikes, four wheelers, loud and fast cars especially his, Subaru STI and the outdoors. His children and grandchildren meant the world to him. Left to cherish his memory are his spouse, Kim Charpenter of Big Lake; mother, Sharon (David) Keehr of Little Falls; children, Kiah Kestner, Reese Jarvis, Kaylee (Chris) Jarvis, Tyler Jarvis; brother, Eric (Becky) Jarvis; grandchildren, Skylar, Kylan, Sanayah and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James Jarvis; grandparents, Milo and Mary Ann Hendrickson, Ilia Norberg and Jerome Jarvis. The arrangements for Mark are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN, 320-632-4393.
