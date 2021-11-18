Mark E. Batters, 58-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021, in Eden Prairie, MN.
A Celebration of Mark's Life was held on Monday, November 15, 2021 at the Little Falls VFW Post #1112 at 2:00 P.M. Caring for Mark and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, MN.
Mark Edward Batters "Moppy" was born on April 5, 1963 in Little Falls, MN to the late George "Bud" Batters and Joane Batters (VanThuyne). The youngest of five, he grew up in Little Falls, MN, attending Little Falls Community Schools for education. He joined the Navy after receiving his GED. After leaving the Navy, he lived a long and fulfilling life!
If you asked Mark "Moppy," his greatest accomplishments were his daughter and granddaughter. He was a very proud son, father, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend to many!
He enjoyed spending time with his daughter, granddaughter and family, listening to music (Pink Floyd), agate picking, hunting, fishing trips with friends and family, motorcycle rides, being outdoors, going to garage sales, and finding great deals while shopping around!
Mark "Moppy" always lived life to the fullest and he will be missed by many! He was always willing to try and help anyone out with anything they may need, he had one of the biggest and caring hearts! We are all very lucky to have had him in our lives!
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Lexus Simmons and Robert Simmons; grandchildren Hazel Specht and Aunika Simmons; brothers, Bruce and wife Susan and Mike Batters; nieces and nephews, Terry and Beau Spraungle, Josh Batters, Zachary, Shelby, Quentin, and Linzy Batters; great niece, Lilly Batters; and many special friends!
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, George "Bud" Batters and Joane Batters (VanThuyne); siblings, Wendy Batters and Stephen Batters.
