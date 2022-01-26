Mark D. Peterson, 56-year-old resident of Farmington, MN, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022 at St. John's Hospital in Maplewood, MN.
Funeral service held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, January 28, 2022 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. Visitation held from 1-2 PM. on Friday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Little Falls Youth Hockey Association - https://littlefallsyha.pucksystems.com/. Caring for Mark and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Mark David Peterson was born in November, 1965 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to his parents Gerald and Elaine (Dietz) Peterson. Mark was the youngest brother of Tom Peterson and Lisa (Peterson) Jacobs. When Mark was 17 years old, he met the girl he would later marry, Tonya Oachs. They were married in May of 1993. Together they raised two children, son, Zachary Peterson and daughter, Chloe (Peterson) Lloyd. Mark graduated from Little Falls High School and later went on to St. Cloud Tech for auto mechanics. Mark is also survived by his grandkids, Schuyler, Dominic and Veronica and many nieces and nephews.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.