Mark C. Seifert

Mark Casimir Seifert passed away on the 9th of July, 2021 at the age of 65 in Wausau, WI with family by his side. A service in remembrance and celebration of Mark’s life will be held on Friday, July 23rd at 1 p.m. at Christian Life Fellowship in Port Edwards, WI. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 12-1 p.m., with light food and refreshments to follow thereafter. Mark was born to Donald R. Seifert and Joan M. (Clemas) Seifert in Duluth, MN on February 27, 1956 and was the second of seven children. Most of his childhood was spent in Little Falls, MN growing up on the Mississippi River with his five brothers and sister. Mark was a star cross-country runner at Little Falls Community High School where he also met and fell in love with his wife DeAnne E. Norgren during his junior year. After graduating high school in 1974, Mark graduated with a double major in biology and psychology at the University of St. John’s in Collegeville, MN in 1978. He and DeAnne married later that same summer in the Abbey on campus. Mark then went on to get his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) at the University of Minnesota in 1982. Mark and DeAnne had two children. Donald Reed born in May, 1983 in St. Cloud, MN and Lauren Elizabeth born in September, 1987 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. They raised their children in Wisconsin Rapids where Mark had a successful Dental Practice for over 35 years at Riverhill Dental Associates. Mark greatly enjoyed the outdoors and traveling, especially with his family. To Mark, family was always everything. There was never a game he wasn’t at, concert he didn’t attend, victory he didn’t celebrate or embarrassing moment he ever forgot. He was the best of friends and confidant to many, including Reed and Lauren’s great friends whom he considered part of the family. His absolute favorite thing to do was to spend time with his three granddaughters and making them giggle. Mark was preceded in death by wife DeAnne E. Seifert; parents Dr. Donald R. and Joan Seifert; father and mother-in-law Donald and Beverly Norgren; and sister-in-law Nadine Norgren. Mark is survived by children D. Reed Seifert and Lauren E. Seifert; daughter-in-law Alyssa (Czerwinski) and granddaughters Zoey, Rylee and Mila; brothers Matthew (Chris), Luke (Kathy), John (Mary), Paul (Renee), James (Michelle) Seifert, and sister Anne (Steve) Bruckner; brothers-in-law Ross and Mark (Cathy) Norgren; as well as many nieces and nephews he loved very much.
