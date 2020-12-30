Mark A. Hengemuhle, 68 year old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, MN. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls, MN, at 12 p.m., with Pastor Gary Hendrickson officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Interment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Arrangements for Mark are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.

