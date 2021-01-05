Mark A. Hengemuhle, 68 year old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, at St. Gabriel's Hospital after a courageous battle with COVID-19. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls, MN, at 12:00 P.M., with Pastor Gary Hendrickson officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:30 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at the church prior to the service. Interment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Arrangements for Mark are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Mark was born on October 18, 1952 to the late Andrew and Sylvia (Warner) Hengemuhle in Long Prairie. He graduated from Long Prairie High School in 1970 and joined the military two years later. In 1971, he met Ronita, and they wed in 1972, going on to have three children, Stacey, Chad and Amber. After retiring in 2012, Mark spent his time remodeling his home, gardening, driving his mustang with Ronita as the co-pilot, spending time with family and doing various projects that he felt needed his attention. Mark was everybody's go-to for questions that needed the RIGHT answer. Mark is survived by his wife of 48 years Ronita; brother, Phil (Jan) Hengemuhle of Morris; children, Stacey (Darrin) Witt of Sartell, Chad (Renee) Hengemuhle of Prior Lake and Amber (Payman-fiancé) Hengemuhle of Wayzata; grandchildren, Kalli (Taylor) Marthaler, Keegan Witt, Gavin Hengemuhle and many other blended family members. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Sylvia (Warner) Hengemuhle.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.