Marjorie Moulzolf, age 87 of Foley, passed away October 12, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 16, 2021 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Morrill with Rev. Matthew Langager officiating and burial in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation 4 to 8:00 PM, Friday, October 15th at the Foley Funeral Home and from 9 to 10:00 AM at the church on Saturday. Parish Prayers 6:00 PM Friday evening at the funeral home. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.
Marjorie Helen Moulzolf was born on January 24, 1934 in Alberta Township, Benton County to Julius and Helen (Bielejeski) Stellmach. She graduated from Milaca High School, class of 1951 and married Eugene Moulzolf on August 6, 1951 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Marjorie co-owned and operated Moulzolf Trucking and Pine Road Percherons and farmed with her husband all of her married life. She was a proud farmer and enjoyed hunting, canning, gardening, cooking and baking. Nobody ever left her home hungry. Marjorie enjoyed trips to the casino and was a very competitive card player. She enjoyed playing cards with her family and grandchildren and was often accused of cheating because she would always over bid. Marjorie was a strong willed woman. She never sugar coated anything even if it offended you. Her family will miss the countless dinners at the farm and all her warm hospitality. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
She is survived by her daughters: Gwendolyn (John) Pekarek of Foley, Jacalyn Kornovich of Oak Park, Carolyn (Delroy) Dahler of Foley, Marilyn Moulzolf (Jon Heinen) of Foley; sister, Donna (Ron) Rosa; sister-in-law, Ellie Moberg and brother-in-law, Herb Gall; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene; sons: Gaylyn, Leelyn and Raulyn; great-grandson, Cole Majerus; son-in-law, Joe Kornovich and brothers and sisters: Irene Nehring, Alice Jedlicki, Norbert, Donald, Jerome, Alex, Ernie, Julius Jr., John, LaVerne Gorecki, Kenneth, Glorianne Gall, Dennis and Virgil.
