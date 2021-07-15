Marjorie E. Schmidtbauer, 78-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Little Falls Care Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church in Hillman, MN with a visitation one hour prior to the mass at church. Interment will be in St. Rita’s parish cemetery. Caring for Marjorie and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Pierz, MN. Marjorie Eileen Fortuna was born on September 9, 1942 in Weyerhaeuser, WI to the late James and Eleanor (Loda) Fortuna. She attended Victory Country School and graduated with honors from Weyerhaeuser High School in 1960. Marjorie went to Minneapolis to work at Sears and then the University of Minnesota Hospital. She met and married Daniel Schmidtbauer on February 20, 1965 and they had three children. In 1972, they moved to Pierz where she enjoyed her animals, gardening, sewing quilts and reading about 100 books per year. Marjorie loved to make sauerkraut for her family. She also worked at Crestliner, Little Falls Greenhouse and Pierz School District 484. Marjorie is survived by her sons, Jim (Cindy) Schmidtbauer of Little Falls, MN and John (Roxy) Schmidtbauer of Rice, MN; daughter, Rebecca Jo (JoJo) Schmidtbauer of Hopkins, MN; siblings, Bernice (Gene) Klawiter of Chetek, WI, Raymond (Carol) Fortuna of Ham Lake, MN, Larry (Laurie) Fortuna of Weyerhaeuser, WI, and Steve (Judy) Fortuna of Solon Springs, WI; grandchildren, Larry (Nicole) Schmidtbauer, Brittnie Schmidtbauer, Jeremiah Schmidtbauer, Anthony Schmidtbauer, Daniel Schmidtbauer; great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Atticus, Carver, Coen, and Godric. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Schmidtbauer; parents, James and Eleanor Fortuna; grandparents, Tillie and Antone Loda and Joseph and Victoria Fortuna; brother, Richard Fortuna and great-grandson, Laniel Schmidtbauer.
