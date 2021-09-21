Marion Siegel

Marion was born on June 13, 1929, in Daggett Brook Township, Crow Wing County to the late Francis and Martha (Hohensee) Caughey. She grew up in the area where she attended school and graduated from Washington High School with the Class of 1947. Marion was united in marriage to LeRoy Siegel in 1950 at Zion Lutheran Church in Brainerd, MN. Together the couple were blessed with adopting two children Rick and Julie. Marion was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in Brainerd, MN, American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliaries where she was actively involved. She was also an avid bowler that had much success in area tournaments and leagues. Marion also participated in various social circles like birthday clubs, card clubs and volunteering at local charities and events. She and LeRoy loved to travel and go on snowmobiling trips together. Marion was a major Minnesota Twins fan, loved sewing, and especially loved family gatherings and events. Marion was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Marion is survived by daughter, Julie (Greg) Kemper of Melrose, MN; sister, Bonnie (Lynn) Olson; sister-in-law, Alice Caughey; grandchildren, Leah (Christopher) West and their children, Shianna (Bryon Kalinoski) Ganoe, Jadyn Ganoe, Daylen West, and Maliyah West; Lisa (John) Morales and their children, Marin Scheiterlein, Nora Morales, and Ivy Morales; Kelli (Craig Anderson) Henry and their children, Kilie Anderson, Koi Anderson, and Don Anderson; Matthew (Alyssa) Siegel; and many nieces and nephews. Marion was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Martha Caughey; husband, LeRoy Siegel; son, Rick Siegel; siblings, Eugene (Ethel) Caughey, Kathleen (Milo) Buehler, Marjorie Dwyer, Norman (Betty) Caughey, Francis (Evelyn) Caughey, Lois (Marvin) Siegel, and William Caughey. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Brainerd, MN. Burial will take place in the Evergreen Memorial Garden Cemetery in Brainerd, MN. A visitation will be held from 10-11 A.M. on Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church Brainerd, MN. Caring for Marion and her family: Halvorson-Taylor Funeral Home www.halvorsontaylor.com
