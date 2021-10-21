Marilyn Weigel

Marilyn Phyliss Weigel, 86 year old resident of Pillager, passed away on October 17 2021 at home surrounded by her family.
A Memorial Service will be held at Pleasant Hill Community Church in Pequot Lakes, MN, at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021 with Pastor Robert Osell officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday. A luncheon will follow.
Marilyn graduated in 1953 from Pillager High School, attended Minneapolis Business College, had various bookkeeping positions throughout her life and retired from Lakewood Health System. She was very active in church. She enjoyed stamping cards, and making various jams, jellies and pies for family and friends. Marilyn made three mission trips to Ukraine.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Donald Weigel; children, Sharon Parker (Dan) of Cushing, MN, Carol Borden, of Bemidji, MN; step-children, Cindy Anderson of Baxter, MN and Craig Weigel (Carol) of Pillager, MN; siblings, Ellie Bell Quarry (Deni) of Cushing, MN, Ardith Krogh (special friend, Lou Degen) of Faribault, MN, Darrell Cameron (Marian) of Andover, MN, lifetime friend, Harriet Rassler of Cushing MN; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lucille Cameron; and her first husband, Dennis Lundberg.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Lakewood Health and Hospice for their loving care, kindness and compassion.
