Marilyn Schreiner, 93-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the Harmony House in Pierz, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:30 A.M. on Monday, March 20, 2022 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. Burial in the St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery in Pierz, MN. Visitation held from 9:30-11:30 A.M. on Monday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. Caring for Marilyn and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN.
Marilyn was born on June 17, 1929 in Pierz, MN to the late Joseph and Eleanor Flicker. She grew up on the family farm near Pierz. She married Roland 'Rollie' Schreiner on September 22, 1947 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz. In 1948, Marilyn started working at Munsingwear in Little Falls and worked there until they closed in 1982. She then went on to work for ten years as a Public Heath Aide for the County. In 1956, she and Rollie built their home on Fish Lake where she resided until her move into Rose Court in 2014.
Marilyn was active in many things. She would take supper up to the bar for Rollie and would tend bar while he took a break. They also enjoyed camping and snowmobiling, and she was an expert at catching fish and could clean them without leaving any bones! Marilyn was also active in the local horseshoe league and played competitively until well into her 80s. As an avid seamstress, she did countless alterations, fixing tears and holes, as well as adding zippers at reasonable prices....plus, you may score a homemade treat as she was an expert in the kitchen. She did lots of canning, baking, and her fish fries were the best! Besides all the mending, she also made gorgeous homemade quilts. If you have a quilt from Marilyn, it should be treasured.
Marilyn will be dearly missed by many nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her loving husband Rollie in 2002; parents, Joseph and Eleanor Flicker; brothers and sisters, Jerome Flicker, Gerald Flicker, Ardell Flicker, Floyd Flicker, Myrna O' Callaghan, and Leon Flicker.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.