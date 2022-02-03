Marilyn Joyce Winter, 79-year-old resident of Bowlus, MN, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Opole, MN, at 10:30 A.M., with Father Greg Sauer officiating. Visitation will begin on Monday, February 7, 2022, from 4:00-7:00 P.M., at the church, and again on Tuesday, from 9:30-10:30 A.M. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery following the Mass. Caring for Marilyn and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls.
Marilyn Joyce Owen was born on December 16, 1942, in Inglewood, CA, but was raised in Cut Bank, MT, to the late Vernon and Lillian (Magnusson) Owen. She married Marvin Winter on August 5, 1961. Marilyn was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, in Opole, MN. Marilyn and Marvin moved to Holdingford in 1965, where they made their living farming until the 1990's. After they had quit farming, Marilyn worked at Hul's Brother's (Avon Lime) until her retirement.
Marilyn's passions were spending time with her family, especially Sunday's coffee time. She also enjoyed trips to the casino, playing bingo, crossword puzzles, traveling, and spending time with her sisters and sisters-in-law.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Renee (Wayne) Bieniek of Bowlus, MN, Candy (Jason) Peka of Rice, MN, Chad (Carol) Winter of Bowlus, MN, Cody (Sara) Winter of Avon, MN; 14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; sisters, Laverna Gill of Cut Bank, MT and Sharon (Jim) Winter of St. Wendal, MN.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; her parents, Vernon and Lillian; brother, James Owen; son, Michael; brother-in-law, Fred Gill; and sister-in-law, Deb Winter.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.