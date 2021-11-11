Marilyn J. Lent, 94-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at her home.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, November 15, 2021 at The Alliance Church in Little Falls, with Pastor Ryan Olson and Rev. Kevin Gunion officiating. Burial will be at Bethel Lutheran Cemetery in Little Sauk, MN. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 AM on Monday at the church. Caring for Marilyn and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, MN.
Marilyn Joyce Durene was born on April 3, 1927, the oldest of four children of Rune and Menda (Johnson) Durene. She grew up on a farm in Little Sauk Township, Todd County, MN. Marilyn attended Country School in District #92 through the 8th grade. She then attended and graduated from Long Prairie High School. Marilyn did office work until her marriage to Charles B. Lent on April 9, 1949 in Sauk Centre, MN. In early 1959, they moved to Little Falls, MN, where they continued to reside. Marilyn has always been active in her church, serving in many different capacities. She loved and enjoyed her family and was interested in her family history.
Marilyn is survived by her son, David Lent of Blaine, MN, and son-in-law, John Jirasek of Little Falls; grandchildren, Joshua (Brianna Jo) Jirasek, Ryan (Kassandrah) Lent, and Jessica Jirasek; great-grandchildren, Parker, Willow, Hazel, and Iris Lent, Leah and Alyssa Jirasek; sister, Sally Gunion of Becker, MN; brother-in-law, Carl Holmquist of Sauk Centre, MN; sister-in-law, Marvis Durene of Duluth, MN; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rune and Menda Durene; husband, Charles Lent; daughter, Sharon Jirasek; daughter-in-law, Barbara Lent; brother, Art Durene; and sister, Evelyn Holmquist.
