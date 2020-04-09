Marilyn J. Holtz, 82 year old resident of Becker, MN passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Shepherd of Grace Senior Community in Becker, MN. Private funeral arrangements are being made with the family. Burial will take place in Darling Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Marilyn was born January 2, 1938, to the late John and Margaret (Carlson) Regnell in Little Falls, MN. She grew up in Randall, MN, until later moving to Hopkins, MN. In 1957, Marilyn was united into marriage to Kenneth Holtz. Together, they raised three children; Joe, Kevin, and Ken. Marilyn was deeply devoted to her Lutheran Faith, and Darling Church had a special place in her heart. Marilyn spent a lot of time boating with her family, going on vacations, taking trips to Casinos, computer games, and cooking. In 2007, she moved to Shepherd’s Grace in Becker, where she touched the hearts of all the nurses and doctors she came into contact with. Marilyn is survived by sons; Joe (Tama) Holtz of Becker, MN, and Kevin (Annette) Holtz of Watkins, MN; sister, Jeanette Nelson; grandchildren, Melissa, Chris, Heather, Hailey, Brad, Mitch, Jesse, Kristy, Kenny, Cody, and Korin; and 10 great-grandchildren. Marilyn is preceded in death by husband, Kenneth; son, Ken; and her parents.
