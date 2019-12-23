The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Marilyn Douvier, age 86 of St. Joseph, will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 27 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Marilyn died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. There will be a visitation on Thursday, December 26 from 4-8 p.m. and again after 9:30 a.m. Friday at the church in Opole. Our Lady of Mount Carmel Christian Women will pray at 4 p.m. followed by parish prayers at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes. Marilyn was born August 30, 1933 in Holdingford, to Raymond and Victoria (Stegura) Paggen. She married Leo Douvier on September 23, 1954 in the St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen. The couple lived in St. Paul from 1954 until 1963 when they moved to St. Joseph. Marilyn worked in the shipping department at Fingerhut for several years. Marilyn enjoyed spending time with her family. She spent time baking, gardening and shopping, which was her favorite. She was a member of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and the Christian Women. Marilyn is survived by her children, Jerry (Shannon) Douvier of Rice, Duane Douvier of St. Joseph and Sherry (Lynell) Sobania of Holdingford. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Claudette (Joseph) Czech of Gilman, Millie May of Holdingford, Ronald (Arlene) Paggen of Opole, Ben (Dorothy) Paggen of St. Stephen, Ray (Sandy) Paggen of St. Stephen, Joe (Diane) Paggen of St. Stephen; and grandchildren, Eli Sobania, Alex Sobania, Tom Douvier, Samantha Wenning, Amanda Douvier, Ben Douvier and Grady Christopher. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leo Douvier in 1997; her daughter, Linda Douvier; her brothers and sister, Kenneth Paggen, Dave Paggen, Jim Paggen, Richard Paggen, Dennis Paggen, and Delphine Stoermann. Marilyn’s favorite holiday was Christmas along with all the decorating and baking. Merry Christmas, Mom!
