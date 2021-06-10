Marie Phyllis Carman

Marie Phyllis Carman passed away June 6, 2021. She was born August 6, 1949 to Donald Sax and Phyllis Henrichs. Preceded in death by her parents Donald Sax and Phyllis Bell, husband Harry “Skip” Carman. Marie was born in Red Lake City and grew up in Minneapolis. They relocated later in life to the Little Falls area where she retired at IWCO as a Machine Operator. Marie loved being outdoors. She enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with family. She is survived by her children, Lynda (Bill) Carman, Robert Carman, Greg (Tammy) Carman, Tina (John) Pauly, Carie (Kelly) Verley, Jenny (Andy) Dickmann; brother, Tom (Linda) Sax and sister, Donna Bell. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. There will be a private memorial held with family in the upcoming months.

