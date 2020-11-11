Marie May Majaski, 61-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, formerly of Royalton, MN, passed away October 19, 2020 as a result of an automobile accident near Royalton, MN. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with Rev. Dale Siers officiating. Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery in Royalton, MN. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 and from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Marie was born on November 19, 1958 in Little Falls, MN to the late Bernard and Deloris (Lancrain) Westre. She grew up in Little Falls, MN where she attended school and graduated from Little Falls Community High School with the Class of 1977. Marie was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart Alan Majaski on January 10, 1976 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Royalton, MN. She was employed at St. Gabriel’s Hospital for a few years and later began working at St. Otto’s Care Center, where she was there for almost 30 years, retiring on December 19, 2019. Marie and Alan loved spending time at their lot on Wilderness Park in Leader, MN, volunteering at the park and riding the trails on their side by side. She loved to fish, was an excellent cook, baker and took great pride in growing flowers and vegetables. In retirement, she and Alan were looking forward to taking frequent trips and traveling the world. Marie was an outstanding mother, grandmother and loving wife that loved and cherished her time with all her family members, especially her 4-legged children Max and Bucky. She will forever be remembered for her outgoing, bubbly, personality that could light up a room with her infectious smile and laugh. Marie was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Marie is survived by loving husband, Alan Majaski of Little Falls, MN; children, Heidi (Eugene) Allord of Little Falls, MN and Roger (significant other, Raquel) Majaski of Bowlus, MN; brother, Raymond (Ruth) Westre of Little Falls, MN; grandchildren, Noelle Allord and Kekoa Majaski; niece and nephew, Jason (Kelly) Westre of Sauk Rapids, MN and Jen (Steve) Doucette of Little Falls, MN and great-nieces and nephew, Brittany Doucette, Morgan Westre, Chandler Doucette, Katelyn Westre and Reagan Doucette. Marie was preceded in death by parents, Deloris and Bernard Westre and brother, Roger Westre.
