Marie Ellen (Dickinson) Stangl, 94-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the Pierz Villa in Pierz, MN. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN, at 10:30 a.m., with Father Bob Harren officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery following mass. A visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on September 26, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Arrangements are with Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Holy Trinity Catholic School in Pierz or the Pierz Villa. Marie (MeMe) Dickinson was born on February 13, 1926, at her family’s farm by Waite Park, MN, to the late Melvin E. and Margaret (Wilwerding) Dickinson. She attended 1st to 4th grades at McKinley School in Waite Park; 5th to part of the 7th grade at St. Joseph’s Parish School, and finished 7th and 8th grades at St. John’s Cantius Polish School of St. Cloud. After finishing 9th grade at Cathedral High School in St. Cloud, she quit school to help pay home expenses by working babysitting jobs and cleaning homes, locally. She grew up on a registered Black Angus farm, with seven brothers and six sisters. At age 17, Marie worked part time at the St. Cloud Piano Shop, and assisted at the St. Cloud Hospital X-Ray Division. Always having the love of music, she joined the St. Joseph’s Waite Park Parish Adult Choir. Marie was united in marriage to Jerome J. Stangl, November 21, 1944, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Waite Park, MN. They lived in Granite Township, North East of Pierz, on a 240 acre Dairy farm. She helped with dairy milking, raising pigs, chickens, ducks, pheasants, geese and stray animals. They raised five children; two boys and three girls. Marie was a faithful Christian Mother and parishioner of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz. She was a devout prayer-line member until her death. She enjoyed playing piano and singing in the Eddie Medek’s “Old Time Music Band” and “Roman Block’s Band” at local dances and gatherings. Marie worked nine years as a laminator at AMF Crestliner Boat Factory in Little Falls. She kept baseball scores and reported results to the Newspapers and Radio stations for the Center Valley Baseball Team. She assisted in many Center Valley Dairylanders 4-H Club projects. She continually stayed a dedicated “MN Twins” fan, calling them her “Twinkees.” She loved gardening, baking, canning, music, reading and doing crossword puzzles. She is locally known, for her precision, patterned “THE COUNTRY LOOK ” loom rugs, placemats and table runners. Marie’s farm home was always welcome for everyone, including: family, friends and neighbors. Her caring and loving heart kept her continually helping and praying for all of them on her ‘Rosary.’ She is a true role model of deep faith, kindness, love and perseverance, surviving through Stage 4 Lymphoma Cancer, since 2009. She tolerated severe pain and suffering with her deep faith and her sense of humor, always calling herself “wrong-way Marie!” She cherished spending time and memories with her family, children, grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren, friends and neighbors. Left to cherish her precious memory and eternal love are her children; son, Al (Marge) Stangl of Brainerd, MN; daughters, Lonnie (Rog) Hiemenz of Pierz, MN and Karla (Chuck) Storkamp of Pierz, MN; daughter-in-law, Karen Stangl of Buckman, MN; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren with one on the way; five great-great grandchildren with one on the way; eight step-grandchildren and one step-great-grandchild. Marie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jerome; daughter, Margie (Stangl) Marshik; and son, Franny Stangl.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.