Marie C. Cronquist, 85-year-old resident of Hillman/Pierz area died on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Harmony House in Pierz.
A funeral service held on Saturday, October 22 at 11 a.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hillman. A visitation held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the church. The burial will be held in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery near Hillman.
Marie Clara Cronquist was born September 24, 1937 in Foley, Minnesota to the late Theodore and Martha (Otto) Stauffenecker. Marie and her family moved to the Hillman area when Marie was a young girl. She attended school in Hillman and later on in Onamia through the 11th grade. She was united in marriage to Vernon Cronquist on June 25, 1955 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hillman. The couple made their home in the Hillman area. Marie worked at the Onamia Garment Factory and Grand Casino Mille Lacs. She enjoyed watching the deer, bird watching and feeding the birds, fishing, doing puzzles, playing cards and spending time with her family. Marie was a lifetime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Darrel (Sheryl Thesing) Cronquist of Brainerd, son-in-law, Randy Pulak of Harding, daughter, Sandra (David) Novak of Gilman; grandchildren, Chad, Craig, Cory Cronquist, Pennie Loidolt, Donna, Joe, Paul and Jake Pulak and Stacy Novak; 28 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Barb and Betty Stauffenecker, Alvina Kisor and Beverley (Dave) Schubert and brothers-in-law, Milan (Marge) Cronquist and Eddie Schubert.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, LeeAnn Pulak; parents, Theodore and Martha Stauffenecker; husband, Vernon Cronquist; sister, Anna Medlin; brothers, Howard, Theodore and Richard "Stuffy" Stauffenecker.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Marie. 320-632-4393.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.