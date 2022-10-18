Marie C. Cronquist, 85-year-old resident of Hillman/Pierz area died on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Harmony House in Pierz.

A funeral service held on Saturday, October 22 at 11 a.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hillman. A visitation held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the church. The burial will be held in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery near Hillman.

