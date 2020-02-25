Marian Smieja, 84, of Sartell and formerly of Royalton, passed away at her home, February 25, 2020 due to complications from a fall. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior. Marian was born in rural Royalton to Max and Barbara (Tuzinski) Zimmerman. She attended country school and then graduated from Royalton High School. Marian was united in marriage to Ralph Smieja on July 12, 1954. The couple lived in Duluth for the first years of their marriage, before moving to their dairy farm in 1960 near Royalton. Marian retired from dairy farming in 1995. In 1996, she worked as a clerk at Treasure City, helping travelers and shoppers. Marian loved going to the casino, playing bingo, and visiting with family and friends. She especially enjoyed her great-grandchildren. She was a member of Christian Mothers. Her family will cherish all the wonderful memories Marian left us. Marian is survived by her daughters, Sandy Smieja (Pauly) of Sartell, Christine Przybilla (Marne) of Sartell; grandchildren Eric Tiemann (Tiffany), Angela (Shawn) Dickmann, Brett Tiemann, Bo Lager (Sarah); great-grandchildren Brooke and Levi Dickmann, also Mason, Braden, and Ellie; brother-in-law Clarence Bursey (Irene); sister-in-law Clara Zimmerman; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph; sons-in-law, Bob Lager, Paul Tiemann; brothers Marvin (Irma), Fred Zimmerman; sister Irene (Ed) Gust; brothers and sisters-in-law Adolph (Delphine), Lawrence (Agnes), Benny (Joyce), Albert, Roman (Irma), Clarence (Ione) Smieja, Eleanor (Peter) Novitzki, Marcella (George) Bursey, Irene (Clarence) Bursey, Betty (Florian) Doroff. Brenny Family Funeral Chapel www.brenny.com 218-828-5051
