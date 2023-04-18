Marian Sauer, 90-year-old resident of Pierz, died Friday, April 14, 2023.

Mass of Christian Burial held on Friday, April 21 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial held in the parish cemetery. Visitation held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 20 and from 9:30 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Friday, April 21. Visitation times all held at the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, Minnesota. Christian Mothers Rosary said at 4:30 P.M. with parish prayers at 7:30 P.M.

