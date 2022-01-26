Margie Rose (Steffen) Pitman passed away on January 20, 2022, at the age of 86.
A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on February 5, 2022, at the Church of St. Stephen's in Anoka, MN with luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Constance Catholic Church in Nebraska at a later date. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia
Margie was born October 20, 1935, to Joseph Steffen and Dorothea (Asbra) Steffen in Constance, NE. She graduated from Mount Marty High School in Yankton, NE. Margie loved growing up on the farm in Nebraska with her parents and many siblings.
She moved to Minnesota in 1960 to pursue a career as a Histologist. She worked hard for many years as a Cytologist, working for a few different doctors along the way.
Margie met the love of her life, George Pitman, in 1960 and they were united in marriage on July 13, 1963. Together, they had two children, Mitchell and Stefenie.
Margie loved her family unconditionally. She enjoyed fishing, pontoon rides, watching her grandsons play sports, traveling in their many motor homes and an occasional pull tab and beer outing. Margie had a natural talent for interior decorating and she loved to decorate the many homes she and George built together. Margie loved to spoil her grandsons whenever she had the chance. Margie was kind, strong, faithful and loved unconditionally. Margie will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Margie was a devout Catholic woman and cherished her Catholic faith. She was a servant of Christ through Eucharistic Ministry and through many hours spent sitting and praying with Jesus during Eucharistic Adoration.
Margie is survived by her loving husband, George Pitman; son, Mitchell( Marybeth); daughter, Stefenie (Adam); grandsons, Ross, Lucas and Joseph; sisters, Rosie Dreesen and Dolores Broders; brothers, Georgie Steffen and Jimmy Steffen; many nieces and nephews and grand dogs, Rosie, Buddy and Kane.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Dorothea Steffen; infant brother, Freddie; brother, Danny; and sisters, Maggie, Helen and Theresa.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.