Margaret Seppelt, 78-year-old resident of Hillman, MN, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021 at St. Cloud Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 AM on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup, MN, with Fr. Jose Chettoor officiating. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 AM Thursday at the church. Arrangements are with Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. Margaret Mary St. Andre was born on November 7, 1942 in Manistique, Michigan to the late Bernard and Evelyn (Welch) St. Andre. She was united in marriage to Eugene Seppelt on October 15, 1960 at St. Francis DeSales Catholic Church in Manistique, Michigan. After marriage, the couple moved to the Twin Cities. In 1965, they moved to their farm in rural Hillman. Margaret stayed on the farm with her husband for the rest of her life. During this time, she worked as a Nurses Aid for several years. Her catholic faith was strong; at age 15, she joined the convent but decided to move on at age 17. Margaret was a faithful member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Lastrup. She enjoyed taking care of her two house dogs, quilting, Swedish weaving and tending to numerous houseplants. Margaret loved to travel and was able to visit 49 of the 50 states. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than anything and she will be greatly missed. Margaret is survived by her husband, Eugene; sons, Terry (Sharon), Tracy (Karen), and Tim Seppelt; daughter, Noni Zapzalka; sisters, Sylvia Olsen, Ione Daugherty, and Gloria Glennie; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Evelyn St. Andre; and sister, Caroline Padgham.
