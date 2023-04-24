Margaret "Muggs" Newman, 80-year-old resident of Little Falls, formerly of Royalton, MN, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral service held on Wednesday, April 26 at 11:00 A.M. at Shepherd of the Pines Church in Rice, MN. Visitation held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 25 and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Wednesday at the church. Burial held on Thursday, April 27 at 11:00 A.M. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Detroit Lakes, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to CHI Hospice; donation can be sent to 815 2nd St. SE, Little Falls, MN 56345.

