Margaret "Margie" Anna O'Neil, 55-year-old resident of Waite Park, MN, formerly of Pierz, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at her home.

Visitation held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Friday, August 26th at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz. Memorial Service Prayers held at 7:00 P.M. with Deacon Craig Korver officiating. Internment following immediately at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Pierz.

