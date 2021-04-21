Margaret M. Tax, 80-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Harmony House in Pierz, MN, with family by her side. A burial service will be held at a later date. Caring for Margaret and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. Marge was born on January 26, 1941 to the late Frank and Clara (Jinderlee) Tax in Pierz, MN. She graduated from Fr. Pierz Memorial High School in 1959 and the St. Cloud Hospital School of Nursing in 1962. She lived in Minneapolis and worked most of her nursing career at the Hennepin County Medical Center. Marge enjoyed traveling, golfing, skiing, playing cards and running (she completed eight marathons). She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a dedicated volunteer at Sharing and Caring Hands in Minneapolis. Marge overcame many serious health problems. Her passion and determination were an inspiration to all of us. Marge is survived by three brothers, John (Bernadette) Tax of Sierra Vista, AZ, Joe (Lu) Tax of Corvallis, OR, Chuck (Pat) Tax of Pierz, MN; two sisters, Marilyn (Jerry) Pierce of Eau Claire, WI and Joan (Yogi) Kroeckel of Liberty, ME; four nieces and eight nephews. Marge was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Bob (Kathy) Tax and her sister, Jane (Brian) Kohler. Marge’s family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Harmony House for the compassionate care provided and the love given by all her caregivers.
