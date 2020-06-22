Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Margaret M. Lochner, age 85, of Sartell. Margaret passed away Tuesday, June 17, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN. Reverend Timothy Baltes will officiate. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the church in Sartell. A private Interment will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls that afternoon. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Margaret was born on July 31, 1934 in Buckman, MN, the daughter of Alois and Ottilia (Herwers) Schirmers. She attended school at Buckman and graduated from the Catholic high school in Little Falls, MN in 1952. She was united in marriage to LeRoy J. Lochner on June 11, 1956 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman. After they were married, they settled in St. Paul area where their five children were born. In 1973, they bought a small motel in Lindstrom, MN which Margaret ran while LeRoy continued his work as a bricklayer. Upon retiring in 1988, they moved to Buckman, MN and then on to Sartell, MN in 2006. Margaret loved to quilt, play cards, bake, garden and was an avid reader. But what she loved most was traveling around the country with Roy to visit their kids and grandkids. Her faith was very important to her and for the past 13 years she was an active member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell where she attended daily mass, helped with funeral luncheons, and sewed quilts. Margaret is survived by her five children Brian of Duluth, MN, Lori (Doug) Henrich of Plymouth, MN, Julie (John Steffer) of Arvada, CO, Tom (Kathleen) of Phillips, WI, and Dan (Meghan) of Anchorage, AK; 14 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; one sister Helen Jacobson of Redwood City, CA; nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, her husband LeRoy, two brothers Fred and Herb Schirmers, and one sister Marion Matejcek.
