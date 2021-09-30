Margaret M. Klinker, 94-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 1, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church in Randall, MN with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. Burial in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. Visitation held from 9:30-11:00 A.M on Friday at St. James Catholic Church in Randall, MN. Caring for Margaret and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Margaret Mary Wippler was born on November 26, 1926 in Darling Township to the late George and Evelyn (Olson) Wippler. Margaret was united in marriage to Fred Klinker on September 4, 1944 at St. James Catholic Church in Randall, MN. Fred and Margaret farmed in the Randall area until Fred went into the service in 1946 and upon his return from the service in 1947. The couple moved to the Silver Bay area in 1952, where Margaret enjoyed her flowers, gardening, baking and cooking. Margaret and Fred enjoyed the outdoors together by going for walks, enjoying the fall colors, hunting and fishing. The couple also enjoyed playing bingo and occasional trips to the casinos. Margaret also enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and babysitting. She always had time for a cup of coffee and a good game of cards. Margaret worked at many seasonal jobs that included working at Tettegouche State Park, planting trees for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Forestry Division, and fleshing mink at the Blue Orchard Mink Farm. Fred and Margaret were members of the Golden Agers of Silver Bay, and members of St. Mary's Church in Silver Bay for 50 years, prior to moving to Little Falls in July 2007. After Fred's death in 2012, Margaret continued to live in Little Falls where she resided until her death. Margaret was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Margaret is survived by her brother, Thomas (Helen) Wippler of Little Falls, and many nieces and nephews.
Margaret was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Fred; parents, George and Evelyn Wippler; sisters, Verna Witt, Helen Kempenich, Elizabeth (Betty) Dugas, Louise Stavish, and infant sister, Dorothy; brothers, James, John (Jack), Albert, Frank, Louis and Robert (Pete).
