Margaret (Karpinski) Vosen, 86-year-old resident of Little Falls, died Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 17 at 11 a.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 17 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. The burial will be held at St. Adelbert’s Cemetery in Little Falls. Margaret was born on May 17, 1935 in Little Falls to Joseph and Frances (Tuzinski) Karpinski. She lived her whole life in Little Falls. She attended LFHS. Margaret enjoyed cooking, tending to her flower gardens, going to garage sales, biking, reading, crocheting and sewing. Her greatest joy was taking care of her grandchildren. During her life, she was a member of the Christian Mothers and a Mixed Bowling League. Margaret is survived by her children, Gary (Sandy) Vosen of Lino Lakes, Michael (Diane) Vosen of St. Cloud, David (Julie) Vosen of Wabasha, Kathy (Jerry) Maurer of White Lake, SD, Deb Lubke of Bemidji, Ann (Glen) Mizelle of Midland, VA, Mary Gwost of St. Cloud, Missy (David) Bengtson of Little Falls and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Laura Linnerud and son-in-law Greg Linnerud; the father of her children, Hubert “Juni” Vosen; siblings, John Karpinski, Frank Karpinski, Vincent Karpinski, Jack Karpinski, Tony Karpinski, Alex Karpinski, Lucy Schmidt; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in law. Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the life of Margaret. 320-632-4393
