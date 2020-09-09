Margaret Jean “Jeannie” Ronyak, age 78 of Holdingford, MN, went home to be with Jesus and his blessed Mother on September 8, 2020 at 11:33 a.m. surrounded by family after a five-year courageous battle against colon and liver cancer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg, MN with Father Albert Holms officiating. Interment will be in St. Hedwig’s Cemetery in Holdingford. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg, MN. Jeannie Schlosser was born in 1942 in Madison, MN. She attended school in Madison and Mankato, MN and moved to the Twin Cities where she married the love of her life, Bernard. The two were united in marriage in 1967 and had four loving children: Kristen (Daren) Haugan of Andover, MN; Joseph (Roni) Ronyak of Isanti, MN; John (Jody) Ronyak Sartell, MN and Jude of Otsego, MN. Jeannie loved to do crossword puzzles, sing, garden, sit out on the deck and watch the birds, and do Bible study. She was a wonderful cook who made the best apple pie in the world. She was a homemaker for the majority of her life and while her own mother (Sylvia) passed away when she was just two years old, she reveled in the role. Most of all, she genuinely loved Jesus and his Blessed mother and passed this love and devotion onto her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Cletus and Sylvia Schlosser, brother Jude, and nephew Eugene. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, children, 15 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Jeannie’s family would like to thank Dr. Noel Laudi and Father Albert Holmes for their wonderful physical and spiritual care throughout the past five years.
