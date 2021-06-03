Margaret E. Nelson, 67-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at the St. Cloud Hospital. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, with Pastor Gary Hendrickson officiating. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the start of the service, from 10-11 a.m. at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. Caring for Margaret and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls. Margaret E. Nelson was born on July 18, 1953, in Little Falls, MN, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Ole J. Nelson and Mary Nelson. They were a farming family from Freedhem Township. Together they had eight children, three boys and five girls; Margaret was the oldest daughter. Margaret attended Little Falls Community High School. She was a house cleaner for some notable families in Little Falls. Margaret also was employed at Camp Ripley as a maid, but her passion was woodworking, redoing old furniture and crafts such as blankets, crosses with agates or gems on them. She also enjoyed painting rocks into ladybugs, or happy smiley faces, and giving them away. Margaret could also be found jet skiing, fishing, and headed to car shows to look at old muscle cars. She loved every time Brandon took her for a motorcycle ride! Margaret is survived by a lifelong companion, Mr. Rollie Thomas; son, Brandon Nelson; brothers, David Nelson, Steve Nelson, Richard Nelson; sisters, Barb Jacquemart and Evelyn Loidolt; grandchildren, Tyler Nelson, Tristan Thomas, Kyla Linn, Becca Westrum, and Jeannie Westrum. Margaret was preceded in death by her father and mother, Ole Nelson and Mary Nelson; sisters, Mary Stiller and Gloria Stumpf.
