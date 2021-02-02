Margaret Anne Howes, age 70 of Little Falls passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at St. Mary’s Church in Little Falls. Fr. Mark Botzet will officiate, and burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Pipestone. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the church on Wednesday. Please remember to social distance and wear a mask if attending the visitation and services per the department of health. Margaret was born on June 23, 1950 to Glenn and Constance (Doyle) Howes in Minneapolis. She graduated from St Francis High School. Margaret worked as a housekeeper for St. Ottos Care Center in Little Falls for many years. She enjoyed collecting dolls and spending time with her friends. Margaret was a people person; she loved to talk and get to know others. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Margaret is survived by her brothers, Steve Howes and Ron Howes; sisters, Joan Dann and Barbara Storley; many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents. The arrangements are with Embom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN. 320-632-4393
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.