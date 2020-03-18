Marcia Lois (Siggerud) Nelson, 86-year-old resident of Little Falls, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Chanhassen, Minnesota. At the family’s request, due to current public health concerns, arrangements for a service to celebrate her life at First Lutheran Church in Little Falls, Minnesota with Rev. Hank French officiating, are pending, and will be made through Shelley Funeral Chapels of Little Falls. Marcia Nelson was born to Clarence and Olga (Jean) (Kittelson) Siggerud, on April 26, 1933, in Valley City, North Dakota. Her family later moved to Mahnomen, Minnesota, where she graduated from High School. She then attended Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota and the Fairview Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Upon graduation, she worked as a surgical nurse at Fairview Hospital. She formed many fond and lasting friendships with her nursing classmates and enjoyed many reunions with them. She met the love of her life, Norman Nelson, while working in Minneapolis. They were married on September 15, 1957 in Mahnomen. After a trip to the North Shore, they moved to Little Falls where Norm worked for the Minnesota State Patrol and Marcia worked at St. Gabriel’s Hospital and St. Otto’s Care Center, before working at the Family Medical Center for many years. They built a home near the Mississippi, where they raised their children, Lori Beth and Paul, and doted on their grandchildren, Mara and Sophie. Marcia was a dedicated wife, mother, and Nana. Church activities, gardening, concerts, good movies, card games, reading, traveling, and discussing their day on the porch in the evening enriched Marcia and Norm’s 58 years together. They also embraced their Scandinavian heritage and enjoyed several trips to Norway. Marcia was an active member of First Lutheran Church, where she played the organ, accompanied or sang in the choir, quilted, provided hospitality, taught Bible school, and participated in Bible studies, book clubs, and the Martha Circle. Marcia enjoyed baking and was famous for her breads and ginger cookies. She was a voracious reader and she always had a dog or a cat as a companion. She was a member of PEO and active in several benevolent community activities. Marcia will be affectionately remembered for her caring, faithful, and resilient spirit. Being surrounded by her love and warmth was akin to being wrapped in a beautiful quilt she had crafted, and she will be dearly missed. Marcia is survived by her loving family, including daughter, Lori Beth (Kent) Warnberg of Chanhassen, MN; granddaughters, Mara (Carl) Sorenson of Hastings, MN and Sophie Warnberg of Chanhassen, MN; brother, Charles Siggerud of Bloomington, MN; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Marshall of Edina, MN and Shirley Nelson of Stillwater, MN; and 11 nieces and nephews. Marcia was preceded in death by her devoted parents, Clarence and Jean; her adoring husband, Norm and her loving son, Paul. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials to First Lutheran Church in Little Falls, ELCA Good Gifts - Health Clinics, Oasis Central Minnesota, Little Falls Great River Regional Library, or the donor’s choice.
