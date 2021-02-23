Marcia Ann (Rixe) (Murphy) Goff, age 75, died on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Field Crest Assisted Living in Cottonwood, MN. A service for family and friends will be held in Little Falls, MN, when the lilacs bloom, with a private burial in Graceville, MN. Marcia Ann (Rixe) (Murphy) Goff was born on April 28, 1945, in Clinton, MN, to Katheryn (Murphy) and Carl Rixe. Marcia joined a sister, Shirley, and a tribe of cousins that are still close friends. Marcia graduated from Clinton High School and then the University of Minnesota-Morris. While in Morris, she met our dad, Ron Goff. They married and started a family. Both new teachers, they taught in Gary, SD; Duluth, MN; Cabot, VT; and Winona, MN. After disco music ended, they came full circle and moved their family – now three daughters – to her childhood home in Clinton. In 1985, Marcia and family made the move to Marshall, MN. After continuing to teach for a few years, she decided to make a bold choice of changing careers and managed the Super 8 in Marshall for many years. After this, hotel management was her thing: she helped build and open the Super 8 in Granite Falls and two new hotels in Hutchinson. Years later, still managing hotels and being active in the MN Motel Association, she moved to Brainerd with her youngest daughter, new son-in-law and his mother – yes, newlyweds and both mothers in one house! This was a favorite family time for her – all three daughters in Minnesota and starting families – lots of visits, vacations, traditions, and great memories were had. Later, instead of retiring, she moved to Little Falls, MN, and worked as the Hospitality Manager for the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls campus, proclaiming “this was her favorite job so far!” Marcia is survived by daughter Julie (Romain) Schreier, grandson Cory; daughter Jen Vargas; son-in-law DJ Bach, granddaughters Isabel and McKenna; sister Shirley (Pete) Eckerson; many cousins who have become best friends; and good friends found along the way: Devante, Liz, Robyn, Terry, and 100+ Sisters and associates. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ron Goff, daughter Michelle, and good friends lost along the way: Grace and Liz. And according to Mom, many pet birds all named Budgie! Mom – While I may have been your rock; you are my warrior. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: The Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls Campus, 116 8th Ave. SE, Little Falls, MN 56345. Arrangements by: Sunset Funeral and Cremation Association, Echo, MN, www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com
