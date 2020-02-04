Marcella “Marcie” Selinski, 90-year-old resident of Royalton, MN, died Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 5 at 11 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Bowlus, MN. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of the service on Wednesday at the church in Bowlus. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. Marcella Kroll was born on July 11, 1929 in Bowlus, MN to the late Anton (Pauline Schelonka) Kroll. She grew up in the Bowlus area as a young girl. She attended Holdingford High School. After high school she attended St. Cloud Sate University for one year. Marcie taught elementary school for one year in Lastrup, MN. Marcie Kroll was united in marriage to James Selinski on April 26, 1952 in Minneapolis, MN. The couple made their home for a short time on what is now the Morrison County Landfill. The couple were blessed with seven children. They moved to the Selinski family farm near Bowlus, MN until their retirement. After the death of her husband James in 2002, Marcie continued living on the home place with her son Arnold until she moved to St. Otto’s home two years ago. Her greatest love was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church and was active with the following groups: St. Isabell’s Mission Group, St. Stanislaus Rosary Society and participated in the Eucharistic Adoration. Marcie enjoyed the outdoors, especially gardening, flowers and crocheting. She would take her crafts to many craft shows for over 30 years. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Sharon (Tom) Kloss of Royalton, MN, Kathy (Ed) Popp of Rice, MN, Arnold Selinski of Bowlus, MN, Lou Selinski of Rice, MN, Cindy Selinski of Sauk Rapids, MN, Linda (Andy) Langner of Holdingford, MN and Steve Selinski of Bowlus, MN; grandchildren, Michelle Curtiss, Heidi Quinlan, Michael Kloss, Sara Wolf, Carrie Goebel, Craig Popp, Amanda Hoheisel, Eddy Popp, Jenny Langner, Stacey Langner, Jacob Langner; 15 great-grandchildren and one on the way and a sister, Ellie Mankowski. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James “Boobie” Selinski; siblings, Bill, Al, Leo, Rose, Helen and Mary. The arrangements for Marcie are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service, 320-632-4393.
Marcella "Marcie" Selinski
To send flowers to the family of Marcella Selinski, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 4
Visitation
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
4:00PM-7:00PM
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service - Little Falls
900 - 1st Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
900 - 1st Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
Guaranteed delivery before Marcella's Visitation begins.
Feb 4
Rosary
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
5:30PM
5:30PM
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service - Little Falls
900 - 1st Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
900 - 1st Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
Guaranteed delivery before Marcella's Rosary begins.
Feb 5
Visitation
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
9:30AM-11:00AM
9:30AM-11:00AM
St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic - Bowlus
428 Main Street
Bowlus, MN 56314
428 Main Street
Bowlus, MN 56314
Guaranteed delivery before Marcella's Visitation begins.
