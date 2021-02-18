Nazhike-awaasanookewe, Lynelle Marie (Northbird) Brooks, 35-year-old resident of Onamia, MN, passed away on February 8, 2021 in Onamia, MN. A Funeral Ceremony was held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Obizaan officiating. Visitation began at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Interment was in the Vineland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia. Nazhike-awaasanookewe, Lynelle was born on April 29, 1985 in Duluth, MN to Darryl Northbird and Tammi Gahbow. She enjoyed being with her family especially her boys. Taking care of her friends and discovering new places to eat was how she liked to spend her time. Lynelle was Mide, danced jingle dress, and attended pow wows across the country. She will be missed by all. Nazhike-awaasanookewe is survived by her sons, Aidden and freeman; brothers, Spud and Lance; sisters, Skye, Arianna, Brittany, Allaurah, Devon, Julia, and Demery; auntie, Corrina; and many loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.