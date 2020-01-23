LuLu Bell Heath, a 75-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at her residence. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church in Little Falls, with Pastor Nate Bjorge officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday in the church. LuLu Bell Scott was born on August 23, 1944 in Alma, Buffalo County, WI to the late James and Eunice Scott. LuLu was an amazing Mom, Grandma and friend who enjoyed helping out people in need with providing clothing for their children and themselves. She worked as a cook at a small café in Watkins, MN for many years. Everything she ever cooked was made from memory (no cookbooks) and lots of love. LuLu was strong in her faith and enjoyed going to her church, Faith Lutheran in Little Falls. LuLu is survived by her son, William Albert Schroeder, Jr. and daughter, Susan LuLu Schroeder/Ogaard and her husband, Goffery Ogaard; grandson, Cody Lee Schroeder; and her two doggies, Coco and Charlie. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Eunice Scott; and special friend, Edwin Valley.
LuLu Bell Heath
Service information
Jan 25
Visitation
Saturday, January 25, 2020
Faith Lutheran Church - Little Falls
303 18th Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
Jan 25
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
11:00AM
Faith Lutheran Church - Little Falls
303 18th Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
