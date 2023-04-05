Luke A. Jacobs, 22 year old resident of rural Little Falls, MN passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023, as a result of an automobile accident in Stearns County. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg, MN with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, all at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg. Caring for Luke and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Luke Andrew Jacobs was born on April 11, 2000 in St Cloud, MN to Dave and Cathy (Jendro)Jacobs. He grew up near Flensburg, MN, and attended school in Little Falls, graduating from Little Falls Community High School with the Class of 2018. Luke was currently employed at Knife River as a loader operator. He loved his work as an operator but enjoyed working with his Dad running the portable wood processor. Luke was always willing to lend a hand to family or friends and was very loving, caring, and in his free time, he enjoyed four wheeling, mudding, fishing, hunting, gambling, which he was "always one away from millions," shopping at Buckle, going to concerts and events, singing karaoke, (specifically, Jamey Johnson). He especially loved spending time with his family and friends. He was their biggest and littlest brother. Luke will forever be remembered for his kindhearted soul, being a son, brother, uncle, and one heck of a friend. Luke had a smile that would light up the room and always brought a laugh to those who were around him. Luke "Hermy" was loved dearly and will be missed beyond measure.
Luke is survived by his parents, Dave and Cathy Jacobs of Little Falls, MN; siblings, Todd (Laura) Jacobs of Little Falls, MN, Careena (Spencer) Jacobs of Little Falls, MN, Kyle Jacobs of Little Falls, Devan (Sam) Jacobs of Little Falls, MN, Darren (Jaclan) Jacobs of Fort Ripley, MN; nieces and nephews, Aubrey, Abigail, Oliver, Aiden, Jackson, Carson, Eli, and Ava.
Luke was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harlin & Barb Jacobs, Eddie & Deloris Jendro; and uncle, Kary Mollner.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.