On Sunday, October 10, 2021, Luella Norberg, age 92, of Cokato was sitting in a pew at her beloved church when she was suddenly taken to her heavenly home.
Funeral services Friday, October 15th at 1:00 p.m. at North Crow River Lutheran Church at rural Cokato with Rev. Marianne Zitzewitz officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery. Visitation Friday at the church from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be given to charities that were important to Luella. Arrangements are with Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home of Cokato. Note: due to the church's Covid funeral policy, masks are required by all when inside the church.
Luella Mae Norberg was born February 8, 1929 in Little Falls, MN, to Albert and Florence (Pantzke) Lilga. She grew up on a rural Little Falls farm, and attended country school, which was right at the bottom of their farm driveway. She graduated from Little Falls High School and then attended vocational school in Hopkins to study bookkeeping. She was subsequently employed by Minneapolis Moline in Hopkins. She met Gordon Norberg at a gathering in French Lake. After several years of courting, they were married June 27, 1953 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Little Falls. They made their home on the Norberg farm at rural Cokato and were blessed with four children. Besides being a homemaker, she was a farmwife that helped bale hay and milk cows, and always had a big garden. For many years she raised chickens with a brisk business of selling eggs to the neighborhood and beyond. She was a wonderful cook and within a month of marriage learned what it meant to "feed a thrashing crew." Luella's faith was always important to her and served her church in many ways. She enjoyed quilting with her church friends, was an avid reader, and with her green thumb could resurrect most needy plants. Gordon and Luella moved into Cokato in 1989 and he passed away in 2010. Shortly after that she moved into Edgewood Gables in Cokato and later Brookridge Assisted Living where she enjoyed the companionship of many.
Luella is survived by her four children: Lynnette (and Gordy) Blem of Olivia, Kathy (and Mike) Miller of Annandale, Peter (and Lori) Norberg of Indianapolis, IN, and Mark Norberg (and special friend Vinita Kardell) of Cokato; her 11 grandchildren: Amy (Vlad) von Barnes, Anna (Mark) Milner, Aaron (Amanda) Blem, Adam (Natalie) Miller, Isaaac Miller, Molly (Shaun) Uecker, Dani Norberg, Andrew Norberg, Melissa Norberg, Megan Norberg, and Victor (Shayla) Norberg; 16 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Elaine Lilga; and close friend Dorothy Hansen.
Luella was preceded in death by her parents; husband Gordon; her two siblings: Art Lilga and Alt Lilga; and sisters-in-law Donna Lilga and Vicki Norberg.
