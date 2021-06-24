Luella “Lu” T. Bialke, 89-year-old resident of Buckman, MN, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman, MN with Father Gerald Mischke officiating and Father Ken Popp con-celebrating. Burial will take place in the St. Michael’s Parish Cemetery in Buckman, MN. A visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Friday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman, MN. Caring for Luella and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. Luella Mischke was born on September 25, 1931 in the Buckman area to the late August and Eleanor (Pawlu) Mischke. As the oldest daughter of seven children, Lu soon became the caretaker of her younger siblings. When they grew older, she became a housekeeper for her brother Father Jerry while he was pastor at Bertha, MN. She also frequently babysat for her many nieces and nephews. Lu was a CNA at the Pierz Villa and from that experience made lifelong friends that she traveled with as well as family members. She went on a Caribbean Cruise, visited Disneyland, California, Washington DC, Oklahoma, the Dakota’s and many other states. When there was any celebration, she was busy baking lemon meringue pies (her favorite) and a wonderful variety of Christmas cookies and many beautiful cakes. Lu was also our family videographer with all of her recordings on silent reel films, she would entertain everyone by playing them forward then backwards. In her 50’s, she opened her home in Buckman to provide daycare for working families. Lu married Julius Bialke in 1991 and moved to Arizona where she lived for 17 years. She moved back to Pierz, MN to be closer to her family. Lu is survived by her siblings, Laura Duscher of Sauk Rapids, MN, Fr. Gerald Mischke of Sauk Rapids, MN, Shirley Houghton of Sartell, MN, Betty (Al) Pekarek of Pierz, MN, sisters-in-law, Rosie Mischke of Buckman, MN and Lorraine Mischke of Woodbury, MN. Lu was preceded in death by her parents, August and Eleanor Mischke; siblings, Sylvester and Celestine Mischke and brother-in-law, Roger Duscher.
