Lucille "Lucy" Hanson, 54, beloved wife, was called to her eternal resting place on May 5, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial held on Wednesday, May 10 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John's Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup. Visitation held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 9 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, MN and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Wednesday at the church in Lastrup. Burial in the parish cemetery. Prayer service held on Tuesday evening at 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

