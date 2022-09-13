Lucille "Lucy" Kelzenberg, 94-year-old resident of Pierz, formerly of Buckman, died Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Meadow Ponds Assisted Living in Pierz, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial held on Wednesday, September 14 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman, MN with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial held in the parish cemetery. Visitation held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Wednesday the at the church.
Lucy Veronica Wurzer was born October 22, 1927 in Pierz Township, Morrison County, MN to the late Frank and Mary (Motschke) Wurzer. She grew up in the Pierz area and attended rural country school. As a young woman, Lucy worked the following jobs: Nurse's Aide at St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Paul, Grubers Market, Stearns Manufacturing and as an Elder Care Giver. Lucille was united in marriage to Donald Kelzenberg on June 10, 1952 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. The couple purchased a farm near Buckman, MN. This is where they would raise their five children, Marlene, Randy, Renee, Lisa and Paula. The couple sold the farm in 1972 and in 1982 moved to Buckman. Upon retirement, the couple enjoyed working side by side in their wood working shop creating various types of furniture and crafts. Donny died in 2001 and Lucy continued to live in Buckman for a few years before moving to Pierz. She was an active member of St. Michael's Catholic Church and was involved with the Christian Mothers and St. Michael's Society.
Lucy enjoyed music, fishing, refinishing wood furniture, quilting with a terrific circle of friends and playing cards. Lucy treasured her time with friends and family and making all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren feel special.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Marlene (Darrell) Smude of Lastrup, Randy (Kim) Kelzenberg of St. Louis Park, Renee (Charlie) Weber of Pierz, Lisa (Mark) Meyer of Buckman, Paula (Mark) Przybilla of Buckman; sisters-in-law, Shirley Wurzer, Lillian (Gill) Boser and Monica Kelzenberg; 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Kelzenberg on September 17, 2001; parents, Frank and Mary Wurzer; siblings, Reinhart Wurzer, Laura Przybilla, Regina Smude, Irene Majerus, John Wurzer, Erwin Wurzer and Dennis Wurzer.
Lucy's family would like to thank the staff at Meadow Ponds Assisted Living and the nurses with Moments Hospice.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Lucille. 320-632-4393
